Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Closed Today, Saturday, October 18, for Dhanteras And Kati Bihu?—Find Out Here

New Delhi: Many people plan to handle their banking work over the weekend, only to find their bank doors closed. This confusion often occurs because banks in India do not operate on all Saturdays. Apart from national and regional holidays, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has specific rules under which banks remain shut on certain Saturdays each month.

Are banks open today, October 18?

Banks in Guwahati, Assam will remain closed today due to Kati Bihu. Although Dhanteras also falls on this day, it isn’t a declared nationwide bank holiday. Overall, October 2025 includes 21 official bank holidays, covering major festivals such as Diwali, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Chhath Puja, along with regular weekend offs.

It’s important to note that all banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), stay closed on holidays declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

Here are the remaining bank holidays for October:

- Chhath Puja (Evening Puja): October 27

- Chhath Puja (Morning Puja): October 28

- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday: October 31

In addition to these, banks will also remain closed on the regular weekly offs falling on:

- Sunday: October 19

- Fourth Saturday: October 25

- Sunday: October 26

What to Do If You Need Banking Services on a Holiday

Even if banks are closed, you can still manage most of your banking needs with ease. Online and mobile banking services remain available on holidays (unless there’s a technical issue or scheduled maintenance). For urgent cash needs, ATMs are always open, and UPI payments and banking apps continue to work as usual.