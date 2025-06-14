Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, June 14? Find Out Here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, June 14? Find Out Here File Photo

New Delhi: Wondering if banks will be open on Saturday, June 14? The answer is no. Banks across India will remain closed as the day falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is a regular holiday according to the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in India stay closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays. In June 2025, this means banks will be shut on June 14 and June 28. However, June 7 and June 21 fall on the first and third Saturdays, so banks will remain open on those days.

Next Scheduled Bank Holiday

The next bank holiday falls on Sunday, June 15, 2025. After that, banks in Bhubaneswar and Imphal will remain closed on Friday, June 27, 2025, for the festivals of Ratha Yatra and Kang.

Bank Holidays in June 2025 – Full List 

Here’s a quick and reader-friendly summary of all the bank holidays in June 2025:

- June 1 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks closed nationwide

- June 6 (Friday): Eid-ul-Azha – Banks closed in Kerala

- June 7 (Saturday): Bakrid (Eid-uz-Zuha) – Banks closed across the country

- June 8 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks closed nationwide

- June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa – Banks closed in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim

- June 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Banks closed nationwide

- June 15 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks closed nationwide

- June 22 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks closed nationwide

- June 27 (Friday): Rath Yatra / Kang – Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur

- June 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Banks closed nationwide

- June 29 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks closed nationwide

- June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni – Banks closed in Mizoram

