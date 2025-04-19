Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Open Today, April 19, 2025 After Good Friday?

New Delhi: The Saturday between Good Friday and Easter often brings confusion about whether banks will be open or closed. Today, on April 19, banks will remain open. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Since today is the third Saturday, which is not a holiday, there won’t be a long weekend for bankers.

Will banks be open tomorrow?

No, banks will remain closed tomorrow, April 20 as it falls on a Sunday. Like every Sunday, banking services will not be available across the country.

Bank Holidays in April 2025

April 2025 sees several bank holidays across various states, including Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. April 1 is a nationwide bank holiday for finalizing yearly accounts, so bank branches were closed in different parts of India.

However, customers can still access essential banking services through ATMs, mobile banking apps, and online platforms, regardless of the holidays.

Bank Holidays in April 2025: State-Wise Calendar

April 1 (Tuesday) – Year-End Account Closing & Sarhul

Banks across all states will be closed for year-end financial closing. In Jharkhand, banks will also remain shut for Sarhul, a tribal festival marking the arrival of the new year.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

Banks in Telangana will remain closed to honor the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti

Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana will be closed to mark Mahavir Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir.

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti & Regional New Year Celebrations

Several states, including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh, will observe a bank holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals like Vishu, Bihu, and Tamil New Year.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year & State Holidays

Banks in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh will remain shut for Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday

Bank holidays will be observed in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar to commemorate Good Friday, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

April 21 (Monday) – Garia Puja

Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Garia Puja, an important tribal festival in the region.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

Himachal Pradesh will observe a bank holiday to celebrate Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, honoring the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti & Akshaya Tritiya

Banks in Karnataka will be closed for Basava Jayanti, celebrating Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, a day considered auspicious for wealth and prosperity.