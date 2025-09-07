Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut On THESE Dates, Sept 8–14

New Delhi: Planning a bank visit this week? You might want to double-check first. Between September 8 and 14, 2025, many bank branches across India will remain shut on different days due to a mix of national and regional holidays, including Eid-e-Milad, the Friday following Eid, and the usual weekend closures.

Bank Closures Under RBI Holiday List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed these holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which covers transactions like cheques and promissory notes. While ATMs and online banking will continue to work, customers won’t be able to access in-person services at branches in the affected regions.

Why Did Mumbai Shift the Eid-e-Milad Holiday to September 8?

In Mumbai, Eid-e-Milad was initially slated for September 5, but the Maharashtra government shifted the holiday to Monday, September 8. The decision came after a request from the Muslim community to ensure harmony with Ganpati Visarjan celebrations on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 6. Because of this change, all public and private banks in Mumbai will stay closed on September 8. (Also Read: CBIC Denies Viral Claims On GST Transition Benefits From Sep 22, Calls Message Misleading)

Full Bank Holiday List (Sep 8–14, 2025)

September 8 (Monday) – Banks closed in Mumbai for Eid-e-Milad

September 12 (Friday) – Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

September 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday – Nationwide bank holiday

September 14 (Sunday) – Sunday Holiday – All-India (as per RBI rules)

What Can You Do When Banks Are Closed?

Even when branches are shut for holidays, most services remain within your reach. Customers can continue using online and mobile banking, as well as UPI and bank apps, for payments and transfers. ATMs also function normally, ensuring cash withdrawals are available during emergencies. (Also Read: GST Rate Cuts Big Relief For FMCG, Apparel, Footwear, Restaurants: Report)

However, transactions involving cheques and promissory notes are affected. That’s because the RBI issues the annual holiday list under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs such instruments. On these declared holidays, processing of cheques and similar paper-based transactions won’t take place.