Bank Holiday Alert! Banks To Stay Shut On THESE 5 Days In November 2025 — Check Details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced five bank holidays for November 2025 under its state-wise holiday calendar for the financial year 2025–26. It’s important to note that bank holidays in India differ from one state to another, depending on national events, regional festivals, and religious celebrations observed across the country.

In addition to these scheduled holidays, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of November 2025. Here’s a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays to help customers and businesses plan their banking activities in advance.

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Full State-Wise List

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here’s a look at the state-wise bank holiday calendar for November 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s schedule.

November 1: Banks in Karnataka will remain closed to mark Kannada Rajyotsava, which celebrates the formation of the state in 1956. Banks in Dehradun will also be shut on this day for Igas-Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali, a popular local festival in Uttarakhand.

November 5: Banks will be closed in several cities including Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

November 6: Banks in Shillong will remain closed for the Nongkrem Dance Festival, a traditional Khasi celebration featuring vibrant dances and cultural rituals.

November 7: Shillong will also observe a holiday for the Wangala Festival, where the Garo community offers prayers to the Sun God, Saljong, marking the harvest season.

November 8: Banks in Bengaluru will remain closed to observe Kanakadasa Jayanthi, honouring the birth anniversary of the revered poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.

Banking Services Available During Holidays in November 2025

Even on bank holidays, most digital banking services remain fully operational. Customers can continue to access online and mobile banking, transfer funds, or make bill payments without interruption. ATMs will also function as usual, allowing cash withdrawals in case of emergencies.

For payments, users can rely on UPI and banking apps, which ensure smooth and instant transactions even when physical branches are closed.