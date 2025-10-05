Bank Holiday Alert: Know When Banks Will Remain Shut Between Oct 6 and Oct 12– Check List

New Delhi: Planning to visit your bank next week? You may want to check the holiday list first! Banks across India will remain shut on several days due to regional festivals and RBI-declared holidays. With events like Laxmi Puja, Karva Chauth, and weekend offs falling close together, some states might even enjoy a long weekend. In fact, October 2025 has as many as 21 bank holidays lined up, covering major festivities.

Banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), do not operate on all Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and other holidays notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Upcoming Bank Holidays: October 6–12, 2025

October 6 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja.

October 7 (Tuesday): Banks shut in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima.

October 10 (Friday): Banks in Shimla will be closed for Karva Chauth.

October 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday weekly off – banks closed across India.

October 12 (Sunday): Sunday weekly holiday – banks closed nationwide.

What to Do If You Need Banking on Holidays

Even when banks are closed, you can still use online and mobile banking services, unless there’s a specific technical notification. For urgent cash needs, ATMs remain functional, and digital payment options like UPI and banking apps work as usual.