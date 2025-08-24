Bank Holiday Alert: Know Which Days Banks Will Be Shut This Week, Aug 25–31— Check List

New Delhi: Planning your week ahead? It’s important to know that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced several bank holidays for August 2025. Due to various regional festivals and official observances under the RBI’s Negotiable Instruments Act, banks in many cities across India will remain closed on specific days.

Keep in mind that bank holidays can vary from state to state in India because of regional and local festivals. It's a good idea to check with your local bank branch in advance to know their specific holiday schedule. This way, you can stay informed and make any necessary arrangements especially in case of urgent needs.

Upcoming Bank Holidays to Keep in Mind: August 25–31, 2025

Planning your banking or financial activities? Here’s a quick rundown of the bank holidays coming up next week so you can stay ahead:

- August 25 (Monday):

Banks in Guwahati, Assam will be closed for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

- August 27 (Wednesday):

Several cities will see bank closures for Ganesh Chaturthi and other regional observances such as Samvatsari, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, and Ganesh Puja. This affects:

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

- August 28 (Thursday):

Banks in Bhubaneswar and Panaji will remain closed for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.

- August 31 (Sunday):

All banks nationwide will be closed for the usual weekly holiday.

What Can You Do When Banks Are Closed?

Even when banks are closed for holidays, you can still use online and mobile banking services—unless there’s a technical issue or specific notice from your bank. If you need cash, ATMs are available as usual for withdrawals. You can also use your bank’s app or UPI to make payments quickly and easily.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces the annual bank holiday calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which covers things like cheques and promissory notes. Because of this, any transactions involving these instruments won’t be processed on bank holidays.