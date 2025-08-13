Bank Holiday Alert: Services To Be Affected From August 15–17 For Independence Day & Janmashtami

New Delhi: Banking services in India may be unavailable on certain days this week due to a series of public holidays observed in various states. From August 13 to August 17, 2025, several banks will remain closed on different days, depending on regional holidays. The closures begin with Patriot’s Day in Manipur on August 13, followed by Independence Day on August 15 and Janmashtami on August 16, leading into the regular Sunday holiday on August 17. Customers may wish to plan their banking activities accordingly.

Bank Holiday on August 15, 2025 – Independence Day

Banks across India will remain closed on August 15, 2025, in observance of Independence Day. This is a nationwide public holiday celebrated annually to mark the country’s freedom from British rule. As it is a mandatory holiday, both public and private sector banks will be closed for the day. (Also Read: RBI Projected To Cut Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points In Q4 2025: HSBC)

Bank Holiday on August 16, 2025 – Janmashtami / Krishna Jayanthi

On August 16, 2025, banks will remain closed in several states due to the celebration of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Jayanthi. This festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is observed with great devotion in many parts of the country. States observing a bank holiday on this day include Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh.

August 17, 2025 – Sunday Holiday

As with every week, August 17 falls on a Sunday, which is a standard weekly holiday for banks across the country. This adds to the long weekend, with limited banking services available from August 15 to 17 in many regions.

Banks to Remain Closed for Multiple Days

Bank branches across several parts of India will remain closed for a few days due to a combination of a national holiday (Independence Day), a local religious festival (Janmashtami), and the regular Sunday weekend. During these closures, services such as cheque clearance, in-person assistance, and NEFT/RTGS fund transfers will not be processed.

Online Banking Services Will Remain Available

Despite branch closures, online and mobile banking services will continue to operate as usual. ATMs will remain functional for cash withdrawals, and digital payment options like UPI and banking apps will be available. However, in rare cases, users may be notified of temporary disruptions due to technical or operational reasons.