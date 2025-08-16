Bank Holiday Alert: What’s Open And Closed On August 16, 2025, For Janmashtami?

New Delhi: Janmashtami, the vibrant Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, has added to a long weekend for many across India this year. With Independence Day falling on Friday, August 15, and Janmashtami being observed on Saturday, August 16, several states are enjoying back-to-back holidays. This combination has led to an extended break for banks and other institutions in various parts of the country.

This means that in many states, banks will remain closed for two days this weekend—Saturday, August 16, for Janmashtami, and Sunday, August 17, as part of the regular weekly holiday. Even in states where banks usually operate on Saturdays, customers will still face back-to-back non-working days.

Is August 16, 2025, a bank holiday?

Yes, August 16, 2025, is a bank holiday in several states across India due to the celebration of Janmashtami (Krishna Jayanthi). Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh. Customers are advised to plan their banking needs accordingly or use digital banking options.

Where are banks open on August 16, 2025?

Although August 16 falls on a Saturday, it is the third Saturday of the month, which means banks will remain open in several states. There is no Janmashtami holiday in these regions, so banking services will be available in Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh. If you're in these states, you can carry out your regular banking activities as usual.

How Banking Services Will Be Affected

Due to the back-to-back holidays, physical bank branches in certain states will remain closed, leading to a temporary pause in services like cash deposits, cheque encashments, and passbook updates. However, digital services such as ATMs, UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will continue to operate as usual for everyday transactions. Customers in areas where branches are closed will need to postpone in-person banking tasks until Monday, August 18, 2025.