Bank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Be Closed On June 6 Or June 7 In Your State/City? Find Out

New Delhi: Planning a bank visit this week? You might want to check the holiday schedule first. Banks in several parts of India will remain closed for two days this week due to Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) and Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha), as per the RBI’s bank holiday calendar. Apart from these regional holidays, all banks across the country will also stay shut on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Will banks remain closed on June 6?

Yes, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on Friday, June 6, 2025, for the Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) holiday. This Islamic festival honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of devotion to God.

Are Banks Operational on June 7?

Most banks across the country will be closed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, due to Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha), which commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. However, since it’s the first Saturday of the month—and not a regular bank holiday—branches in cities like Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open.

Bank Holidays: June 2025

As per the RBI calendar, banks will be closed on 12 days in June 2025. These include regular weekly offs—Sundays and the 2nd and 4th Saturdays—along with festival holidays such as Bakrid, Rath Yatra, and Saint Kabir Jayanti.

While physical bank branches will remain shut on these days, online services like net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to work as usual. However, certain services under the Negotiable Instruments Act, like cheque clearing and promissory note processing, may be delayed during this time.

Which Banking Services Work on Holidays?

Even when bank branches are closed, most online banking services remain fully functional. You can still transfer money via NEFT or RTGS, request chequebooks or demand drafts, and use your debit or credit cards without any hassle. ATM withdrawals, mobile banking, and net banking also work as usual. Plus, services like account updates, setting up standing instructions, and applying for lockers can be done online even on a bank holiday.