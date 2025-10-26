Bank Holiday Alert! Will Banks Be Closed On October 27 For Chhath Puja? Find Out Here

New Delhi: With the sparkle of Diwali just fading, the festive spirit continues as people gear up to celebrate Chhath Puja. However, amid the excitement, many are wondering whether banks will remain open or closed during these celebrations. October has already been packed with back-to-back festivals from Navratri and Vijayadashami to Diwali and Lakshmi Pujan leading to several bank holidays across the country.

Bank Holiday on October 27: What You Need to Know

Banks in many parts of India will remain closed on October 27 in observance of Chhath Puja. While some regions will have a two-day break, others will see banks closed for just one day, depending on the state and local traditions.

Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, Significance, and Celebrations

Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, marking four days of devotion dedicated to the Sun God. The festival holds special importance in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and even in parts of Nepal. During these days, devotees observe fasts, take holy dips in rivers, and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth while seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness.

Bank Schedule and Services During the Festive Month

Banks in Gujarat will remain closed on October 31 to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. As per the RBI holiday calendar, all banks nationwide will also stay shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Digital Banking to the Rescue During Holidays

Customers can still perform fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks via online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI. Only in-person services like large cash deposits, cheque clearances, and demand drafts will be unavailable. To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly and make full use of digital banking facilities during the festive period.