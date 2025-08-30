Bank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Be Open Today, Saturday, August 30, 2025? – Find Out

New Delhi: Banks across India, both public and private, will remain open on Saturday, August 30. This is because it falls on the fifth Saturday of the month—a day when, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are required to operate. According to RBI rules, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are considered working days for banks, while the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as holidays.

Bank holidays are listed in the annual holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), based on the rules of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This law governs cheques, promissory notes, and similar financial instruments. As a result, any transactions involving these instruments cannot be processed on official bank holidays. (Also Read: No Issues With Paytm UPI, Only Recurring Payments to Be Updated to New UPI Handles; Paytm Clarifies On Google Play Alert)

Digital banking services remain available

Even on bank holidays, digital banking services remain available. Customers can still use internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI for money transfers, payments, and other routine transactions.

However, some services still require a visit to the bank branch. These include tasks like submitting or updating KYC documents (such as ID proof, address proof, PAN, or Aadhaar), verifying signatures, handling large cash transactions beyond ATM limits, or resolving issues that need in-person verification. (Also Read: India’s GDP Projected To Grow 6.5% This Fiscal Over Robust Consumer Demand)

Upcoming Bank Holidays

The next nationwide bank holiday falls on Sunday, August 31, when all banks across the country will remain closed. For regional holidays, the next one is on Wednesday, September 3, in Jharkhand, where banks will be closed in observance of Karma Puja.

Upcoming Bank Closures Across States

Banks across several states will be closed on different days next week due to regional and religious festivals, including Karma Puja, First Onam, Id-E-Milad, Thiruvonam, and Indrajatra. Here's a day-by-day breakdown:

- Wednesday, September 3: Banks will be closed in Jharkhand for Karma Puja.

- Thursday, September 4: Banks in Kerala will remain shut to celebrate First Onam.

- Friday, September 5: A wide number of states and cities—including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Manipur, Jharkhand, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Srinagar—will observe a holiday for Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam.

- Saturday, September 6: Banks in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh will be closed for Id-E-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) and Indrajatra.

- Sunday, September 7: All banks across India will be closed, as per RBI rules, since it’s a Sunday.