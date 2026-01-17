Bank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed Today, January 17, 2026? Details Here

New Delhi: Planning a bank visit on a Saturday can often leave you confused. One moment you’re ready with all your documents, and the next you’re wondering whether the bank doors will even be open. Since banks don’t operate on all Saturdays every month, many people end up unsure if stepping out for bank work will be worth the effort or just a wasted trip.

Banks shut today? Check today’s banking status here

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are closed today, January 17, in Tamil Nadu on account of Uzhavar Thirunal, also known as the Farmers’ Festival. Due to this regional holiday, all public and private sector bank branches including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will remain closed across Chennai and other districts of the state, even though it is the third Saturday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What is Uzhavar Thirunal and why is it celebrated?

Uzhavar Thirunal is an important harvest festival in Tamil Nadu, celebrated every year in mid-January. Known as Pongal in the state and as Makar Sankranti in many other parts of India, the festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of the rice harvest season. It is a time to honour farmers and celebrate prosperity and new beginnings.

Today’s bank working hours: What customers should know

On regular working days, most public sector banks such as SBI, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank usually operate from 10 am to 4 pm. Private banks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank generally open around 9:30 am and close between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm, depending on the branch. Bank of Baroda offers slightly longer working hours, while Canara Bank branches typically function from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

What about online banking and banks in other states?

Even if bank branches are closed in some states, customers can continue to use digital banking services without any disruption. Online transactions, mobile banking apps and ATM services will remain available as usual. Meanwhile, banks in states such as Delhi and Maharashtra will function normally today. As per RBI guidelines, banks remain open on all Saturdays except the second and fourth Saturdays, unless a specific festival or regional holiday is notified.