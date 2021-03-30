Bank holidays April 2021: Banks will remain closed for 9 days in total, check out the important dates

New Delhi: As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, banking operations will remain closed on several occasions in the month of April 2021.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

In total, banks would be closed for 9 days. Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of April 2021. Check out the list.

To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts: April 1

Good Friday: April 2

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5

General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021: April 6

Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi: April 13

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu: April 14

Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul: April 15

Bohag Bihu: April 16

Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja: April 21

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

