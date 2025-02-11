Bank Holidays: Are Banks Open Or Closed On February 12 For 'Guru Ravi Das Jayanti' In THESE States? Full List Here
Bank Holidays In February 2025: Banks in some states will be closed on February 12, 2025, for Guru Ravi Das Jayanti and local elections. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet confirmed whether banks in Delhi will also be closed on this day. The states where banks will remain shut include Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana. Customers in these areas should complete their banking tasks before or after this date to avoid inconvenience.
According to an official notice, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has declared February 12, 2025, a holiday for all government offices, public sector organizations, and autonomous bodies in Delhi in honor of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti.
In total, banks in India will be closed for 14 days in February 2025, including public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. Some key holidays in February include Saraswati Puja, Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, and Mahashivratri.
Bank Holidays Into Three Categories
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorizes bank holidays into three types. The first is Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, which affect the real-time transfer of large payments between banks. The second category is Banks’ Closing of Accounts Holidays, during which banks remain closed to complete their internal financial processes. The third type is Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which includes public and regional holidays when banking services are unavailable.
Is 14th Of February A Bank Holiday?
According to RBI’s holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain open on this day, and all banking transactions and services will continue as usual.
Full List Of Bank Holidays In February 2025
|Date
|Day
|Occasion
|Cities Where Banks Will Be Closed
|February 3
|Monday
|Saraswati Puja
|Agartala
|February 11
|Tuesday
|Thai Poosam
|Chennai
|February 12
|Wednesday
|Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday
|Shimla
|February 15
|Saturday
|Lui-Ngai-Ni
|Imphal (Banks open nationwide except here)
|February 19
|Wednesday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur
|February 20
|Thursday
|Statehood Day/State Day
|Aizawl, Itanagar
|February 26
|Wednesday
|Mahashivratri
|Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram
|February 28
|Friday
|Losar
|Gangtok
Mahashivratri Closures: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.
