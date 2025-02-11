Bank Holidays: Are Banks Open Or Closed On February 12 For 'Guru Ravi Das Jayanti' In THESE States? Full List Here

Bank Holidays In February 2025: Banks in some states will be closed on February 12, 2025, for Guru Ravi Das Jayanti and local elections. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet confirmed whether banks in Delhi will also be closed on this day. The states where banks will remain shut include Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana. Customers in these areas should complete their banking tasks before or after this date to avoid inconvenience.

According to an official notice, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has declared February 12, 2025, a holiday for all government offices, public sector organizations, and autonomous bodies in Delhi in honor of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti.

In total, banks in India will be closed for 14 days in February 2025, including public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. Some key holidays in February include Saraswati Puja, Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, and Mahashivratri.

Bank Holidays Into Three Categories

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorizes bank holidays into three types. The first is Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, which affect the real-time transfer of large payments between banks. The second category is Banks’ Closing of Accounts Holidays, during which banks remain closed to complete their internal financial processes. The third type is Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which includes public and regional holidays when banking services are unavailable.

Is 14th Of February A Bank Holiday?

According to RBI’s holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain open on this day, and all banking transactions and services will continue as usual.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In February 2025

Date Day Occasion Cities Where Banks Will Be Closed February 3 Monday Saraswati Puja Agartala February 11 Tuesday Thai Poosam Chennai February 12 Wednesday Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday Shimla February 15 Saturday Lui-Ngai-Ni Imphal (Banks open nationwide except here) February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur February 20 Thursday Statehood Day/State Day Aizawl, Itanagar February 26 Wednesday Mahashivratri Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram February 28 Friday Losar Gangtok

