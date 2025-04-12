Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, April 12? Find Out Here

New Delhi: If you have any banking tasks lined up, plan ahead! Banks will remain closed for three consecutive days — from Saturday, April 12 to Monday, April 14 in many states. The long weekend shutdown is due to the second Saturday which is followed by Sunday and a mix of regional and national holidays like Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Bihu, and Tamil New Year.

Are banks open today, Saturday, April 12, 2025?

No, banks across India are closed today as it's the second Saturday of the month. As per RBI rules, all banks including public and private will stay shut on second and fourth Saturdays. The RBI lists bank holidays under three types: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and account-closing days. April 12 falls under the first category, meaning banking services like cheque clearing won't be available today.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in April 2025

- April 14 (Monday):

Ambedkar Jayanti and regional New Year celebrations like Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, and others.

- April 15 (Tuesday):

Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

- April 18 (Friday):

Good Friday – a national holiday.

- April 21 (Monday):

Garia Puja – banks closed in Tripura.

- April 29 (Tuesday):

Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti – observed in select states.

- April 30 (Wednesday):

Basava Jayanti – a regional holiday in some parts of India.

Bank closed? You can still use online services

Even on bank holidays, customers can continue to use online banking. Services like fund transfers (NEFT/RTGS), chequebook requests, and demand draft applications are all available digitally. You can also manage credit or debit card services, update account details, set up standing instructions, and even apply for a locker — all from the comfort of your home.