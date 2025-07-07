Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today? Check Before Heading Out To Branch

New Delhi: The confusion around uncertainty over observation of Muharram on either July 06 or July 07 has lead to several speculations on office holidays including banks. It must be noted that Muharram was observed on July 06 for which public holiday was also maintained on the same day.

As to whether bank branches will be working or operational Monday, 07 July 2025, customers must know that today is a normal working day for banks. Branch activities and business hours will remain the same as normal business days today.

Bank Holidays In July 2025

- July 3 (Thursday): Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will remain shut for Kharchi Puja.

- July 5 (Saturday): Jammu & Kashmir observes a holiday for Guru Harobind Ji’s Birth Anniversary.

- July 14 (Monday): Shillong (Meghalaya) will see bank closures for the Beh Deinkhlam Festival.

- July 16 (Wednesday): It's Harela Festival in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) – banks to stay closed.

- July 17 (Thursday): Another holiday in Shillong (Meghalaya) for U Tirot Singh’s Death Anniversary.

- July 19 (Saturday): Tripura (Agartala) banks to remain closed again for Ker Puja.

- July 28 (Monday): Gangtok (Sikkim) will observe a holiday on account of Drukpa Tshe-ji.

Bank Closures on Weekends – July 2025

- Sunday Shutdowns: July 6, 13, 20, 27

- Second Saturday Off: July 12

- Fourth Saturday Break: July 26

It must be noted that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Ker Puja in Agartala, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.