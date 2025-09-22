Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today For Navratra Sthapna? Find Out

New Delhi: Bank Holiday Today: Today is the first day of Navaratra also known as Navratra Sthapna. You may be wondering whether or not Bank branches are closed today.

As per RBI list of official holidays, banks in India are not closed across the nation today. However Branch activities will not be operational in Rajasthan. So basically banks in Rajasthan will be closed on account of Navratra Sthapna today.

In other parts of India, it will be a working day as usual for banks.

Bank Holiday September 2025

- Sept 22 (Monday): Navratra Sthapna – Rajasthan

- Sept 23 (Tuesday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji – Jammu & Kashmir

- Sept 29 (Monday): Maha Saptami / Durga Puja – Tripura, Assam, West Bengal

- Sept 30 (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami / Durga Puja – Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand

Weekend Bank Holidays September 2025

- Sept 7 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday holiday (All banks closed)

- Sept 14 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 21 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 27 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday holiday (All banks closed)

- Sept 28 (Sunday) – All banks closed

Banks are closed for total 14 days in the month of September– 9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 14 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji in Jammu & Kashmir but NOT CLOSED for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.