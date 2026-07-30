Bank holiday August 2026: Check list of days when branches will be closed in your city

New Delhi: Bank Holidays in August 2026 - Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 13 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in August 2026. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of August 2026.
Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Beh Deinkhlam, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.
As per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for up to days 13 in August 2026
MHIP Day/Birth Anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee: August 6
Beh Deinkhlam: August 9
Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela: August 16
Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh: August 17
Drukpa Tshe-zi: August 18
Kharchi Puja: August 22
Sundays weekly bank holidays
August 2
August 9
August 16
August 23
August 30
Saturday bank holiday
August 8: Second Saturday
August 22: Fourth Saturday
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
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