Bank Holiday Bhai Dooj: Are Branches Closed Or Open In Your City Today? Check State-Wise List

New Delhi: As per RBI holiday list, bank branches will be closed for certain days on account of Diwali and related festivities like kali puja, kati bihu, Bhai dooj, across the nation. Bank branches in several cities will be closed on account of Bhai Dooj today, 23 October 2025.

When will bank branches be closed over the next few days?

Bank branches will be closed on various accounts in different parts of the country on various days between 21 and 23 October for Diwali festivities. Here's the detailed list.

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh on account of Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba on October 23.

Banks were closed for Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) on October 22 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. Banks were closed in Assam for Kati Bihu on october 18. In several cities --Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir--banks were also closed for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja on October 21

In the remaining days of October, banks will be closed for the following festivities

Chath Puja (Evening Puja): October 27

Chath Puja (Morning Puja): October 28

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday: October 31

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: October19

Fourth Saturday: October 25

Sunday: October 26

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.