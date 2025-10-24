Bank Holiday Chhath Puja: Will Banks Be Closed For 2 Days Or 1 Day In Your City? Check RBI Official Calendar

New Delhi: RBI holiday calendar says banks will be closed for Chath Puja (Evening Puja) on October 27 and Chath Puja (Morning Puja) on October 28. These two days are not nationwide holidays, which means banks across the country will not be closed for two days.

The RBI official holiday list mentions that banks will be closed for two days --October 27 and 28 -- consecutively in Bihar and Jharkhand on account of Chhath Puja. In West Bengal, howerver, banks will closed for only 1 day only on October i.e 27 2025 October for Chhath Puja.

Banks were closed for Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) on October 22 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. Banks were closed in Assam for Kati Bihu on october 18. In several cities --Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir--banks were also closed for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja on October 21.

In Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh banks were closed on account of Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba on October 23.

Meanwhile, banks will be closed for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday on October 31 in Gujarat.



Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: October19

Fourth Saturday: October 25

Sunday: October 26

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.