Bank Holiday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19 February 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow? Check City Wise List

New Delhi: Banks in Maharashtra will be closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti under RBI's Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank branches across all other cities in India will however work as per normal working days.

Bank Holidays in February 2025 - Banks across the country remains closed for a total of 14 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in the month of February 2025. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of February 2025.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Loosong/Namsoong in Aizawl and Gangtok, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 14 days in February 2025: Check City Wise List

Saraswati Puja: February 3 (Agartala)

Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 2025: February 11 (Chennai/Raipur)

Sant Ravidas Jayanti/Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday/General Election to Local Councils 2025: February 12 (Aizawl/Kanpur/Lucknow/Shimla)

Lui-Ngai-Ni: February 15 (Imphal)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19 (Belapur/Mumbai/Nagpur)

Statehood Day/State Day: February 20 (Aizawl/Itanagar)

Mahashivratri: February 26 (Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)

Losar: February 28 (Gangtok)

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: February 2

Second Saturday: February 8

Sunday: February 9

Sunday: February 16

Fourth Saturday: February 22

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.