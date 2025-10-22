Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2974803https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/bank-holiday-diwali-balipratipada-are-branches-closed-or-open-in-your-city-2974803.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
DIWALI 2025

Bank Holiday Diwali Balipratipada: Are Branches Closed Or Open In Your City

Bank branches will be closed on various accounts in different parts of the country on various days between 21 and 23 October for Diwali festivities. Here's the detailed list.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holiday Diwali Balipratipada: Are Branches Closed Or Open In Your City

New Delhi: As per RBI holiday list, bank branches will be closed for certain days on account of Diwali and related festivities like kali puja, kati bihu, Bhai dooj, across the nation. Bank branches in several cities will be closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada today, 22 October 2025.

When will bank branches be closed over the next few days?

Bank branches will be closed on various accounts in different parts of the country on various days between 21 and 23 October for Diwali festivities. Here's the detailed list.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Banks will be closed for Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) on October 22 in  Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

Banks were closed in Assam for Kati Bihu on october 18. In several cities --Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir--banks were also closed for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja on October 21

Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba: October 23

In the remaining days of October, banks will be closed for the following festivities

Chath Puja (Evening Puja): October 27

Chath Puja (Morning Puja): October 28

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday: October 31

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: October19

Fourth Saturday: October 25

Sunday: October 26

 

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh