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Bank Holiday Eid 2026: Are banks closed today or tomorrow for Eid ul-Fitr? Check

Banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bank Holiday Eid 2026: Are banks closed today or tomorrow for Eid ul-Fitr? Check

New Delhi: While there were some initial confusions regarding the exact date of Eid-Ul-Fitr, it is now clear that India will celebrate Eid on Saturday (21 March 2026).

Meanwhile, banks in several cities are closed both today and tomorrow for Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Bank Holiday March 20

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Banks are closed in Srinagar and Andhra Pradesh today to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida.

Bank Holiday March 21

Banks will be closed Assam, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur,Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Srinagar to celebrate Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, Sarhul.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when  bank branches will be closed in the month of March 2026. 

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day  in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 16 days in March 2026

Holika Dahan: March 2
Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala: March 3
Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 4
Chapchar Kut: March 13
Shab-I-Qadr: March 17
Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra: March 19
Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida: March 20
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul: March 21
Shree Ram Navami: March 26
Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain): March 27
Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti: March 31

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: March 1

Sunday: March 8

Second Saturday: March 14

Sunday: March 15

Fourth Saturday: March 28

Sunday: January 22

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

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