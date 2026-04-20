Bank holiday from April 20-26: Branches to be closed in THESE cities, check RBI list

New Delhi: Banks will be closed in several cities between April 20 and April 26 owing to elections, regional festivities and weekend holidays.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Bank holiday April 20

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Banks a couple of states viz Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra will be closed today (Monday April 20, 2026) on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.



Bank holiday April 21



Banks in Tripura will be closed for Garia Puja on Tuesday April 21.



Bank holiday April 23

Banks will be closed in certain districts of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for state assembly polls.



Bank holiday April 25, 26

April 25 will be second Saturday holiday while April 26 is Sunday weekly holiday for all banks nationwide.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.