Bank Holiday Holi 2025: Are Branches Closed Tomorrow And Saturday In Your City? Check RBI Holiday List

New Delhi: Banks across several cities will be closed on occassion of Holi and Holika Dahan in several cities on 13th, 14th and 15th March, though not consecutively.

Bank Holiday On 13 March

Bank branches in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are closed on March 13, 2025 for Holika Dahan.

Bank Holiday On 14 March

On the other hand bank branches in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Assam, Hyderabad (AP & Telangana), Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan Jammu, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar will remain closed on March 14, 2025 for Holi.

Bank Holiday On 15 March, Saturday

This Saturday i.e March 15 is a third Saturday hence all bank branches will not be closed across the country. However in states likeTripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, bank branches will be closed due to Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day as per the RBI holiday calendar.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of March 2025.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bihar Diwas in Bihar/Patna, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 14 days in March 2025: Check City Wise List

Chapchar Kut: March 7 (Mizoram)

Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala: March 13 (Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala)

Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra: March 14 (Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland)

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 15 (Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur)

Bihar Diwas: March 22 (Bihar)

Shab-I-Qadr: March 27 (Jammu and Kashmir)

Jumat-ul-Vida: March 28 (Jammu and Kashmir)

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan: March 31 (All states/UTs except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh)

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

March 2: Sunday

March 8: Second Saturday

March 9: Sunday

March 16: Sunday

March 22: Fourth Saturday

March 23: Sunday

March 30: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.