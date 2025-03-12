Bank Holiday Holi 2025: Branches Closed On 13 March, 14 March In THESE Cities; Check List

New Delhi: Banks across several cities will be closed on occassion of Holi and Holika Dahan in several cities on 13th and 14th March, though not consecutively.

Bank branches in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand will be closed on March 13, 2025 for Holika Dahan. On the other hand bank branches in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Assam, Hyderabad (AP & Telangana), Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan Jammu, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar will remain closed on March 14, 2025 for Holi.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of March 2025.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bihar Diwas in Bihar/Patna, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 14 days in March 2025: Check City Wise List

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.