Bank holiday Holika Dahan: Are banks open or closed today, March 2 in your city?

New Delhi: Bank Holidays in March 2026 - Banks in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed today (2 March 2026) on account of Holika Dahan. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

In other states however, banking operations will be working as normal work day. The ritual of Holika Dahan is performed in the evening after sunset, symbolising the burning away of negativity and the triumph of devotion, inspired by the legend of Prahlad and Holika.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of March 2026.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 16 days in March 2026

Holika Dahan: March 2

Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala: March 3

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 4

Chapchar Kut: March 13

Shab-I-Qadr: March 17

Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra: March 19

Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida: March 20

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul: March 21

Shree Ram Navami: March 26

Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain): March 27

Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti: March 31

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: March 1

Sunday: March 8

Second Saturday: March 14

Sunday: March 15

Fourth Saturday: March 28

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.