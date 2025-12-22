Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holiday January 2026: When And Where Branches Will Be Closed? Dates And City Wise List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when  bank branches will be closed in the month of January  2026. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Bank Holidays in January  2026 - Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 15 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in January  2026. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day  in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto  days15  in January 2026

New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai: January 1
New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi: January 2
Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda: January 12
Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu: January 14
Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti: January 15
Thiruvalluvar Day: January 16
Uzhavar Thirunal: January 17
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami: January 23
Republic Day: January 26


Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: January 4

Second Saturday: January 10

Sunday: January  11

Sunday: January 18

Fourth Saturday: January 24

Sunday: January 25

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

