Bank Holiday June 2026: Branches to be closed for up to 11 days; check dates and city wise list

New Delhi: Bank Holidays in June 2026 - Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 11 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in June 2026. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of June 2026.

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Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Raja Sankranti in Bhubaneswar, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

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As per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for up to days 11 in June 2026

YMA Day/Raja Sankranti: June 15 (Banks are closed in Aizawl and Bhubaneswar)

Moharrum: June 25 (Banks are closed in Vijayawada)

Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora: June 26 (Banks are closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar)

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: June 29 (Banks are closed in Shimla)

Remna Ni: June 30 (Banks are closed in Aizawl )

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: June 7

Second Saturday: June 13

Sunday: June 14

Sunday: June 21

Fourth Saturday: June 27

Sunday: June 28

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.