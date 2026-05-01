Bank holiday May 2026: Branches to be closed for up to 12 days this month, check city-wise list
Check RBI official list of bank holidays for the month of May 2026.
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New Delhi: Bank Holidays in May 2026 - Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 12 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in May 2026. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of May 2026.
Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Birthday of Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.
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Bank holiday May 2026
As per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 12 days in May 2026. Check dates:
Maharashtra Din/Buddha Pournima/May Day (Labour Day)/Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu: May 1
Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: May 9
State Day: May 16
Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: May 26
Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha: May 27
Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): May 28
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Weekend bank holiday May 2026
Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends
Sunday: May 3
Second Saturday: May 9
Sunday: May 10
Sunday: May 17
Fourth Saturday: May 23
Sunday: May 24
Bank holiday May 2026: City-wise list
As per RBI official holiday calendar, banks will be closed in in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada for May day today. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kohima, Shillong are not covered under RBI official holiday calendar.
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
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