Bank Holiday October 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For Upto 14 Days Next Month; Check Full List

New Delhi: Bank Holiday September 2025: Bank branches will remain closed during certain days in the month of September in several cities of the country as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. Though branches will be closed for physical operations, online banking activities will continue to work.

Hence, if you want to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work next month, you must note down the number of days when branches will be closed in various cities in the month of September.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of September, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Banks will remain closed for total 14 days in the month of September– 9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 14 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Navratra Sthapna in Rajasthan but NOT CLOSED for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Bank Holidays September 2025

- Sept 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja – Jharkhand

- Sept 4 (Thursday): First Onam – Kerala

- Sept 5 (Friday): Id-E-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi – Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Jharkhand, Telangana

- Sept 6 (Saturday): Id-e-Milad / Indrajatra – Sikkim, Chhattisgarh

- Sept 12 (Friday): Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Jammu & Kashmir

- Sept 22 (Monday): Navratra Sthapna – Rajasthan

- Sept 23 (Tuesday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji – Jammu & Kashmir

- Sept 29 (Monday): Maha Saptami / Durga Puja – Tripura, Assam, West Bengal

- Sept 30 (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami / Durga Puja – Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand

Weekend Bank Holidays September 2025



- Sept 7 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday holiday (All banks closed)

- Sept 14 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 21 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 27 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday holiday (All banks closed)

- Sept 28 (Sunday) – All banks closed

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.