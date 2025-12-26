Bank Holiday On December 26: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today Due To Christmas Celebrations? Check Here

New Delhi: If you’re planning to visit your bank today, you might want to check this first. Bank holidays in India often vary from state to state, especially during festivals. While some states observe just a single holiday for Christmas, others get an extended break of two to three days. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s bank holiday calendar, banks in several parts of the country including major lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and Central Bank will remain closed today, December 26, due to Christmas celebrations.

Many parts of India are continuing their Christmas celebrations, which is why banks are observing a holiday today, Friday, December 26.

States where banks are shut on December 26

Banks, both public and private, are closed today in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland. In these states, Christmas is celebrated over several days, making it one of the most important festivals. In Nagaland, banks are observing an extended closure of six days starting December 23, due to a combination of Christmas celebrations, a holiday for bank employees and the weekend.

Upcoming bank holidays in December

Apart from today’s bank holiday, banks in India will observe four more holidays in December due to a mix of festivals and weekend closures. Here’s a quick look at what’s coming up:

December 27: Banks across India will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday. Additionally, banks in Nagaland will observe a separate holiday for Christmas.

December 28: Banks will be shut nationwide as it is a Sunday.

December 30: Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed on account of the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31: Banks in Manipur and Mizoram will be closed for New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa.

In total, December has 14 bank holidays excluding regular weekend closures. Banks observe both regional and national holidays as per the Reserve Bank of India’s bank holiday calendar.

Banking services available during holidays

Even if banks are closed, you don’t have to worry about urgent transactions. ATM services remain operational round the clock, allowing you to withdraw cash, check balances or get mini statements. For money transfers, digital banking options such as NEFT, IMPS and RTGS continue to work on bank holidays, making it easy to send money anytime.