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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank holiday on May 30, 2026? Here's whether banks will be open on the fifth saturday
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank holiday on May 30, 2026? Here's whether banks will be open on the fifth saturday

The banks in India are closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month along with all Sundays and the notified public holidays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bank holiday on May 30, 2026? Here's whether banks will be open on the fifth saturdayFile Photo

New Delhi: Many bank customers are confused about whether banks will remain open on Saturday, May 30, 2026, as it falls on the fifth Saturday of the month.

The answer is simple: Banks will remain open on May 30, 2026.

The banks in India are closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month along with all Sundays and the notified public holidays. May 30 is the fifth Saturday and it doesn’t fall under the mandatory bank holiday list.

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This means customers can visit bank branches and carry out regular banking activities such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, account-related services, and other transactions.

Why Are Banks Open on the Fifth Saturday?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) have designated second and fourth Saturdays as the only bank holidays. The other Saturdays like the first, third and fifth Saturdays will be considered as normal working days unless a state or a region announces a holiday.

Will Online Banking Services Be Available?

Yes. Digital banking services such as:

Internet banking
Mobile banking
UPI transactions
ATM withdrawals
Credit and debit card services

will continue to function normally throughout the day.

Should Customers Visit Branches?

Customers needing branch related services may visit their banks branch during normal working hours on May 30.However, timings may vary from bank to bank so it is always best to check with the local branch before visiting.

If you were planning to visit a bank on May 30, 2026, there is no need to change your schedule. Since it is the fifth Saturday of the month, banks across most parts of India will remain open and operate as usual.

 

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