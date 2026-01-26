Bank holiday Republic day: Are Branches open or closed today? Check dates and city wise list

New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain closed on account of Republic Day today (January 26) as per RBI's official holiday calendar. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of January 2026. Check RBI full list of holidays --state and city-wise list.

As per RBI list, bank branches are closed for upto days15 in January 2026

New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai: January 1

New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi: January 2

Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda: January 12

Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu: January 14

Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti: January 15

Thiruvalluvar Day: January 16

Uzhavar Thirunal: January 17

Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami: January 23

Republic Day: January 26



Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks are closed for weekends

Sunday: January 4

Second Saturday: January 10

Sunday: January 11

Sunday: January 18

Fourth Saturday: January 24

Sunday: January 25

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.