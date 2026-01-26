Advertisement
Bank holiday Republic day: Are Branches open or closed today? Check dates and city wise list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when  bank branches will be closed in the month of January  2026. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain closed on account of Republic Day today (January 26) as per RBI's official holiday calendar. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when  bank branches will be closed in the month of January  2026. Check RBI full list of holidays --state and city-wise list.

As per RBI list, bank branches are closed for upto  days15  in January 2026

New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai: January 1
New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi: January 2
Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda: January 12
Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu: January 14
Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti: January 15
Thiruvalluvar Day: January 16
Uzhavar Thirunal: January 17
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami: January 23
Republic Day: January 26


Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks are closed for weekends

Sunday: January 4

Second Saturday: January 10

Sunday: January  11

Sunday: January 18

Fourth Saturday: January 24

Sunday: January 25

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

