Bank holiday today, 26 August 2026: Are branches open or closed in your city? Find out

New Delhi: Banks across several cities are closed today (Wednesday, 26 August 2025) on account of on account of Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.
Branches in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today, as per RBI holiday list.
Bank branches in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala were closed yesterday for First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif.
Banks will be closed in several cities between August 25 and Auguts 30 owing to regional festivities and weekend holidays.
Here is the list of bank holidays in different states across the country this week
26 August (Wednesday): Closed in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on account of Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam.
28 August (Friday): Closed in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on account of Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi
30 August (Sunday): Closed nationwide for the weekly day off.
This Saturday (29 August) will be a fifth Saturday, hence normal branch activity will be in place for this week.
Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for First Onam in Kerala, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
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