Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed In Your State Today For Shab-I-Qadr? Check RBI Bank Holiday List

New Delhi: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed today (Friday 27 March 2025) on account of Shab-I-Qadr. However banking activities in other parts of the country will be working as usual. The next bank off will be on Monday, March 31 on account Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr) during which banks in most part of the country will remain closed apart from Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

Sunday will be a regular week off for banks. This Saturday (March 29) is the fifth Saturday of the month, hence banks in all the states are open and will observe regular working hour.

Extended Bank Holiday In Jammu And Kashmir

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of March 2025.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bihar Diwas in Bihar/Patna, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 14 days in March 2025: Check City Wise List

Chapchar Kut: March 7 (Mizoram)

Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala: March 13 (Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala)

Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra: March 14 (Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland)

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 15 (Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur)

Bihar Diwas: March 22 (Bihar)

Shab-I-Qadr: March 27 (Jammu and Kashmir)

Jumat-ul-Vida: March 28 (Jammu and Kashmir)

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan: March 31 (All states/UTs except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh)

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

March 2: Sunday

March 8: Second Saturday

March 9: Sunday

March 16: Sunday

March 22: Fourth Saturday

March 23: Sunday

March 30: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.