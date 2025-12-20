Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 20, 2025? Find Out

New Delhi: Many bank customers are unsure whether bank branches are open or closed today, Saturday, December 20, 2025, leaving them confused about whether to step out for important work or postpone their visit. With different banking schedules on weekends and varying services available on Saturdays, people are keen to know if branches are operating today or if it’s better to wait until a regular weekday.

Bank Holiday Status Today: Are Branches Open on December 20, 2025?

Banks are open today, as December 20, 2025 falls on the third Saturday of the month. In India, bank branches remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while they operate normally on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Since today is the third Saturday, customers can visit physical bank branches for their regular banking needs.

Banking Services Available Even on Holidays

Even if banks are closed on a holiday, you don’t have to worry about urgent transactions. Online banking and mobile banking apps continue to work, even on national holidays, unless the bank informs customers in advance about maintenance or technical issues. For cash withdrawals and payments, you can rely on ATMs, internet banking, fintech apps, and UPI services, which remain available round the clock.

December 2025 Bank Holidays: State-Wise List to Keep in Mind

Here’s a quick look at bank holidays falling in different states during December 2025, so you can plan your branch visits accordingly:

December 20, 2025 (Saturday): Banks remain closed in Sikkim on account of the Losoong and Namsoong festival.

December 22, 2025 (Monday): Banks are again closed in Sikkim to mark the Losoong and Namsoong festival.

December 24, 2025 (Wednesday): Banks will be shut in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya due to Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2025 (Thursday): Banks across India remain closed to celebrate Christmas.

December 26, 2025 (Friday): Banks are closed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya as part of Christmas celebrations.

December 27, 2025 (Saturday): Banks remain closed in Nagaland on account of Christmas.

December 30, 2025 (Tuesday): Banks are closed in Meghalaya to observe the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31, 2025 (Wednesday): Banks are shut in Mizoram and Manipur for New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa festival.