Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on February 21? Check details

New Delhi: Planning a visit to your bank branch soon? It’s a good idea to first check the list of holidays announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank holidays are not the same across the country and often differ from one state to another. This means that while banks may remain closed in some regions on certain dates, they could continue operating as usual elsewhere.

Are Banks Open Today, February 21?

Since February 21 falls on the third Saturday of the month, banks are open and operating as usual across the country. As per RBI rules, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays and other notified public holidays.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Key Bank Holidays in February 2026

In February 2026, banks will remain closed on several regional occasions. These include festivals and events such as Losar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, along with closures due to state elections and State Day or Statehood Day celebrations in certain regions.

Demand for Five-Day Workweek

Currently, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, bank unions have been demanding a five-day workweek for some time. If this proposal gets approved, banks may remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, similar to many other sectors.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Even if a Saturday is a bank holiday, digital banking services continue to operate as usual. Customers can use ATMs for cash withdrawals and check their account balances anytime. Online transactions through mobile apps, net banking and UPI remain unaffected. Money transfers also continue without interruption, as RTGS, NEFT and IMPS services are available round the clock.