Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, January 18? Find Out

New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain open on Saturday, January 18, 2024, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Typically, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month while they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Since January 18 falls on the third Saturday, customers can expect normal banking hours on this day.

Banks will remain closed nationwide on major national holidays like Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Independence Day (August 15), and Republic Day (January 26). Each state has its own regional holidays, such as Maharashtra Day, Bihar Day, and Karnataka Rajyotsava, which may affect banking services locally.

Bank Holidays in January 2025

In January 2025, apart from the regular weekend holidays there will be an additional bank holiday on Thursday, January 23, due to the municipal local body elections and the celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti. However, please note that this holiday may vary depending on your state.

Bank Holidays in January 2025:

January 1 - New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong

Banks closed in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.

January 2 - Loosong, Namsoong, New Year Celebration

Banks closed in Aizawl, Gangtok.

January 5 - Sunday

Regular holiday.

January 6 - Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday

Banks closed in Chandigarh.

January 11 - Missionary Day, Imoinu Iratpa, Second Saturday

Banks closed in Imphal, Aizawl.

January 12 - Sunday

Regular holiday.

January 14 - Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Birthday of Hazarat Ali

Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (AP & Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

January 15 - Thiruvalluvar Day

Banks closed in Chennai.

January 16 - Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks closed in Chennai.

January 19 - Sunday

Regular holiday.

January 23 - Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata.

January 25 - Fourth Saturday

Regular holiday.

January 26 - Republic Day (Sunday)

Regular holiday.

Online banking services will remain available across the country during these holidays for seamless transactions.