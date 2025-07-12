Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Saturday, July 12? Find Out

New Delhi: If you're planning a bank visit this weekend, here's something you should know: Saturday, July 12, 2025, falls on the second Saturday of the month. All banks across India will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. So, if you have any important banking tasks it’s best to get them done before the weekend.

Will banks remain open or shut on July 12, 2025?

Since it's the second Saturday of the month, all banks across India will remain closed as per the RBI's holiday schedule.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in July 2025

- July 13 (Sunday): Banks will be closed nationwide.

- July 14 (Monday): Holiday in Meghalaya for Beh Deinkhlam festival.

- July 16 (Wednesday): Holiday in Uttarakhand for Harela celebration.

- July 17 (Thursday): Banks closed in Meghalaya for U Tirot Singh’s death anniversary.

- July 19 (Saturday): Holiday in Tripura for Ker Puja.

- July 20 (Sunday): Banks will remain shut across India.

- July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – banks closed nationwide.

- July 27 (Sunday): Regular Sunday holiday – banks closed nationwide.

- July 28 (Monday): Holiday in Sikkim for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

Banking services to remain functional

Even when bank branches are closed, most essential services remain accessible. Customers can continue to use ATMs, internet banking, and mobile banking as usual. These digital services are available almost every day, unless there's a specific maintenance window or notification from the bank.