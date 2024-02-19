Bank Holiday Today: Bank Branch In THIS State Will Remain Closed For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

New Delhi: Bank branches across Maharashtra will be closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti today as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in all states or regions today, only districts of Maharashtra will observe the holiday in their respective brancehs.

Here Is The Full List Of Bank Holidays For The Month Of February

4 February: Sunday

10 February: Second Saturday/Losar (Gangtok)

11 February: Sunday

14 February: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Imphal)

18 February: Sunday

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

20 February: State Day/Statehood Day (Aizawl, Itanagar)

24 February: Second Saturday

25 February: Sunday

26 February: Nyokum (Itanagar)

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.