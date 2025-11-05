Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holiday Today Guru Nanak Jayanti: Are Branches Closed Or Open In Your City? Check State-Wise List

Check the list of cities where bank branches will remain closed on 5 November 2025 for for Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 08:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As per RBI holiday list, bank branches will be closed in several cities today 5 November 2025 on account of several regional festivities as well as Guru Nanak Jayanti. Branches in several states will be closed on account of Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima today.

List of cities where bank branches will remain closed on 5 November 2025

Bank branches will be closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima in different Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

