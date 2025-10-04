Bank Holiday Today, Oct 4: Are Banks Shut Or Operational On Saturday? Find Out

New Delhi: Several states across India are celebrating local festivals this weekend, which has left many people wondering whether banks will remain open or closed today, October 4, 2025. If you’re planning a visit to the bank or have important work lined up, it’s important to know the updated holiday schedule before stepping out.

Bank Holiday Update: Are Banks Working on October 4, 2025?

Banks across the country will remain open today, except in Sikkim, where branches are closed on account of Durga Puja (Dasain). Since October 4, 2025, falls on the first Saturday of the month, all other banks will function as usual. As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks operate on the first and third Saturdays, while the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as nationwide holidays.

Understanding Bank Holidays in India

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. This means branches usually operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. For instance, banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are open today, October 4.

In addition to weekend holidays, banks also remain shut on national occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, along with various religious and regional festivals. Since these observances differ from state to state, it’s always a good idea to confirm with your branch before planning a visit.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 2025 is packed with festivals and observances, and banks across different states will remain closed on several days. Holidays this month include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Ayudha Pooja, Vijayadashami, Lakshmi Puja, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima, Karva Chauth, Kati Bihu, Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, Govardhan Puja, Balipadyami, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Since these holidays vary by state, customers should check the RBI holiday calendar or confirm with their local branch before visiting.

How to Manage Banking Needs on a Holiday

If you face an emergency on a bank holiday, there’s no need to panic. ATMs remain functional 24x7, allowing you to withdraw cash, check balances, or get mini-statements anytime. For sending money, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS are available even on holidays. Additionally, UPI apps can be used seamlessly to transfer or receive money, ensuring your transactions aren’t disrupted.