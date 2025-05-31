Bank Holiday Today: Will Banks Be Open or Closed on May 31? Find Out Here

New Delhi: Many people often wonder if banks remain open on the fifth Saturday of the month. The confusion arises because, as per RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Since a fifth Saturday doesn’t occur every month, it creates uncertainty about whether it’s a working day or a holiday.

Are banks open today, May 31, 2025?

Yes, banks will remain open today since May 31 falls on the fifth Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain open. As per the RBI schedule, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays but remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

When is the next bank holiday?

The next bank holiday is on Sunday, June 1, 2025. As usual, all banks across the country will remain closed on Sundays.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2025 (State-Wise)

Apart from regular weekends, banks will be closed on five additional days in June 2025 due to regional holidays. Here's a quick state-wise list:

- June 6 (Friday): Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) – Banks closed in Kerala

- June 7 (Saturday): Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) – All banks closed pan-India

- June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa – Banks closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh

- June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) – Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur

- June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni – Banks closed in Mizoram

Will there be stock market holiday in June?

There are no stock market holidays in June 2025.

If your bank branch is closed, you can still use online banking services from anywhere. You can transfer money using NEFT or RTGS, request a demand draft or cheque book, and apply for debit, credit, or ATM cards. You can also update account details, set up automatic payments, or apply for a locker online.