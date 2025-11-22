Bank Holiday Today: Will Banks Operate On Saturday, November 22? Find Out Here

New Delhi: If you’re someone who saves all your banking tasks for the weekend, it’s important to know which Saturdays your bank will actually be open. Many essential services like cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque work, and locker access still require a visit to the branch. In India, banks follow a specific schedule; they remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month but stay closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. So, before heading out, make sure the upcoming Saturday isn’t a bank holiday.

Bank holidays can vary from state to state, as they are decided and announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Will Banks Work on November 22, 2025?

Banks across India will be closed on Saturday, November 22, 2025, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. As per the banking schedule in the country, all second and fourth Saturdays are regular holidays. So, physical branches will not operate on this day.

If you need to complete tasks like cheque clearance, loan EMI submission, or any branch-related paperwork, it’s best to plan your visit on the next working day to avoid any inconvenience.

What Are the Next Bank Holidays?

There are no more RBI-declared or festival-related bank holidays left this month. The only upcoming closure will be the usual Sunday holiday. Since November 29 falls on the fifth Saturday, banks will operate as normal on that day.

The next bank holiday will be on December 1, when a few regions including Itanagar and Kohima will observe State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, respectively.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

This November, banks had five scheduled holidays apart from the regular weekend closures. These included important regional and cultural occasions such as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, the Khasi Festival, the Wangala Festival, Kanakadasa Jayanthi, Kannada Rajyotsava, and the Nongkrem Dance festival.

What Banking Services Can You Use on Holidays?

Even when bank branches are closed due to holidays, most banking needs can still be handled digitally. Customers can continue using online and mobile banking services for money transfers, bill payments, and more unless the bank has notified any technical downtime.

For urgent cash needs, ATMs remain operational, and you can also rely on UPI and your bank’s mobile app for quick payments. So, while bank holidays may pause in-person services, digital banking makes sure your transactions stay uninterrupted.

Which Services Can You Still Request During Holidays?

Apart from digital banking, you can also submit requests for various services even when branches are closed. These include NEFT/RTGS fund transfer forms, demand draft requests, and chequebook applications. Card-related services like applying for debit, credit, or ATM cards can also be processed.

Additionally, you can place requests for account updates, set up standing instructions, or even apply for a locker. These services will be processed once the branch reopens, ensuring your banking needs aren’t delayed.