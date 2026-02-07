Bank holiday today: Will banks remain closed on Saturday, February 7, 2026? Check details

New Delhi: Planning a visit to your bank branch this Saturday (February 7, 2026)? You’re not alone. Many people get confused about whether banks are open or closed, especially on Saturdays when schedules can vary. In India, bank holidays depend on the week of the month as well as state-specific notifications, which often leaves customers unsure about branch timings. Before stepping out, it’s always a good idea to check the latest holiday list to avoid an unnecessary trip.

Bank Holiday Update for Saturday: What’s the Status Today?

Banks are open today, Saturday, February 7, 2026, as it is the first Saturday of the month. In India, bank branches remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while they operate normally on the first, third and fifth Saturdays. However, customers should keep in mind that special holidays announced in the RBI calendar may affect operations in certain states.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

No Branch? No Problem: Online Banking Still Runs 24/7

Even if bank branches are closed on a second or fourth Saturday, or on Sunday, your money isn’t taking a day off. Most digital banking services continue to work as usual. You can withdraw cash from ATMs, transfer funds through NEFT, RTGS or IMPS, and make payments via UPI without any interruption. Internet and mobile banking services also remain accessible, allowing customers to check balances, pay bills or complete transactions anytime, regardless of branch holidays.

Key Bank Holidays to Watch Out for in February 2026

Apart from regular weekend closures, banks will remain shut on certain occasions in February 2026 due to regional celebrations and state-specific holidays. These include festivals like Losar, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and State Day or Statehood Day celebrations in select states. Since these holidays may vary depending on location, customers are advised to check their state-wise holiday list before planning a branch visit.

February 2026: Full List of Upcoming Bank Closures

There are up to eight more bank holidays scheduled in February 2026, including weekends and state-specific occasions. Here’s a quick look at the dates and reasons:

February 1 (Sunday) — Closed across India due to the weekly Sunday holiday.

February 8 (Sunday) — Closed across India for the Sunday weekend.

February 14 (Saturday) — Closed nationwide on account of the second Saturday.

February 15 (Sunday) — Closed across India for the Sunday weekend.

February 18 (Wednesday) — Banks closed in Gangtok, Sikkim for the Losar festival.

February 19 (Thursday) — Banks closed in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur (Maharashtra) on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jaya

February 20 (Friday) — Banks closed in Aizawl (Mizoram) and Imphal (Manipur) due to State Day / Statehood Day celebrations.

February 22 (Sunday) — Closed nationwide for the Sunday weekend.

February 28 (Saturday) — Closed across India on account of the fourth Saturday.