Bank Holiday Tomorrow, 1 January 2026: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed On New Year? Check City List

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of January 2026.

Bank holiday on December 31

Banks in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed on New Year's eve on 31st December 2025. In other cities, branch operations will work as normal.

Bank holiday on January 1

Banks in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and West Bengal will remain closed on 1st January 2026 on account of New Year’s Day and Gaan-Ngai. In other cities, branch operations will work as normal.

Bank Holidays in January 2026

Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 15 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in January 2026. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto days15 in January 2026



New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai: January 1

New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi: January 2

Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda: January 12

Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu: January 14

Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti: January 15

Thiruvalluvar Day: January 16

Uzhavar Thirunal: January 17

Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami: January 23

Republic Day: January 26



Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: January 4

Second Saturday: January 10

Sunday: January 11

Sunday: January 18

Fourth Saturday: January 24

Sunday: January 25

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.