Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday 5 April In Your City?

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of April 2025.

RBI rules state that banks will be closed on second and fourth Saturday of a month. This Saturday i.e April 5 is the first Saturday of the month hence all bank branches will not be closed across the country. However Telangana, bank branches will remain closed on Saturday (April 5) account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday as per the RBI holiday calendar.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bohag Bihu in Assam, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Bank Holidays In April 2025



To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul: April 1

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5

Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti: April 10

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba: April 14

Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu: April 15

Bohag Bihu: April 16

Good Friday: April 18

Garia Puja: April 21

Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti: April 29

Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: April 30