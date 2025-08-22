Bank Holiday Tomorrow, August 23: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed? Full List Inside

New Delhi: Planning a bank visit this month? Keep in mind that, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in India will be closed on Saturday, August 23, since it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks stay shut on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, while they remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Make sure to plan your banking tasks accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Keep in mind that bank holidays can vary from state to state due to local festivals and regional observances. That’s why it’s a good idea to check with your local bank branch in advance for their holiday schedule. This helps you stay prepared especially during long weekends or in case of urgent banking needs. (Also Read: India’s Forex Reserves Jump $1.49 Billion To $695.11 Billion)

Bank Holidays in India (August 18–31, 2025): Full Schedule

- August 18 (Monday) – Regular working day

- August 19 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Agartala (Tripura) for the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

- August 23 (Saturday): Banks closed across India for the Fourth Saturday weekend holiday

- August 24 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide for the Sunday weekend holiday

- August 25 (Monday): Banks closed in Guwahati (Assam) on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

- August 27 (Wednesday): Banks closed in multiple cities for Ganesh Chaturthi and local festivals:

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra)

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Hyderabad (Telangana)

Panaji (Goa)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)

- August 28 (Thursday): Banks closed in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) for Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2) and Nuakhai

- August 31 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide for the Sunday weekend holiday

Digital banking services will continue to work

Even though bank branches will be closed on the listed dates, digital banking services will continue to work as usual. Customers can still carry out important transactions using mobile banking apps, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs, ensuring 24/7 access to essential services without any disruption.