Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950106https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/bank-holiday-tomorrow-august-23-will-banks-be-open-or-closed-full-list-inside-2950106.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holiday Tomorrow, August 23: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed? Full List Inside

Keep in mind that bank holidays can vary from state to state due to local festivals and regional observances. That’s why it’s a good idea to check with your local bank branch in advance for their holiday schedule. This helps you stay prepared especially during long weekends or in case of urgent banking needs.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holiday Tomorrow, August 23: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed? Full List InsideFile Photo

New Delhi: Planning a bank visit this month? Keep in mind that, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in India will be closed on Saturday, August 23, since it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks stay shut on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, while they remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Make sure to plan your banking tasks accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Keep in mind that bank holidays can vary from state to state due to local festivals and regional observances. That’s why it’s a good idea to check with your local bank branch in advance for their holiday schedule. This helps you stay prepared especially during long weekends or in case of urgent banking needs. (Also Read: India’s Forex Reserves Jump $1.49 Billion To $695.11 Billion)

Bank Holidays in India (August 18–31, 2025): Full Schedule

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- August 18 (Monday) – Regular working day

- August 19 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Agartala (Tripura) for the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

- August 23 (Saturday): Banks closed across India for the Fourth Saturday weekend holiday

- August 24 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide for the Sunday weekend holiday

- August 25 (Monday): Banks closed in Guwahati (Assam) on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

- August 27 (Wednesday): Banks closed in multiple cities for Ganesh Chaturthi and local festivals:

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra)

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Hyderabad (Telangana)

Panaji (Goa)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)

- August 28 (Thursday): Banks closed in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) for Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2) and Nuakhai

- August 31 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide for the Sunday weekend holiday

Digital banking services will continue to work

Even though bank branches will be closed on the listed dates, digital banking services will continue to work as usual. Customers can still carry out important transactions using mobile banking apps, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs, ensuring 24/7 access to essential services without any disruption.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK